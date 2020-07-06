App
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2020 03:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 625: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi recommended hold rating on Bharti Airtel with a target price of Rs 625 in its research report dated July 05, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
Anand Rathi 's research report on Bharti Airtel


Bharti Airtel Ltd. reported consolidated revenues of Rs.237,227 million, up 15% year over year (y/y). The growth was driven by improved performance across segments including mobile services, Airtel business and tower infrastructure services. EBITDA improved 53.8% y/y to Rs.101,652 million while EBITDA margin came in at 42.9%, up from 32.1% in the previous year quarter. Including exceptional items, the company reported net loss of Rs. 52,370 million compared to profit of Rs.1,072 million in the previous year quarter.


Outlook


We have updated our estimates factoring in latest numbers and continue to remain positive on the stock with HOLD rating and target price of Rs.625 per share.




Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 6, 2020 03:50 pm

tags #Anand Rathi #Bharti Airtel #Hold #Recommendations

