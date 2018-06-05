App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 06:08 PM IST

Buy Bharat Heavy Electricals; target of Rs 110: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Bharat Heavy Electricals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 110 in its research report dated May 29, 2018.

Edelweiss's research report on Bharat Heavy Electricals

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) saw a jump in Q4FY18 gross margin which helped neutralise the wage revision impact. However, adjusting for forex loss/gain in FY17/FY18, EBIDTA growth at 3% was in line with revenue, implying flattish margin at ~5% levels. The company sustained the sharp drop in slow-moving orders, which now account for only 17% of order book vs. 40% last year and 21% in Q3FY18.

Outlook

While BHEL is trying to focus on efficiency- both in execution and recovery of debtors, benefits will only accrue gradually with overall improvement in demand and macros. Management focus on revenue scale up beyond 8-10% levels leaves scope for upside to our/Street’s margin and bottom-line growth estimates. Maintain ‘BUY/SP’.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 5, 2018 06:03 pm

tags #Bharat Heavy Electricals #Buy #Edelweiss #Recommendations

