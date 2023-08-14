Buy Bharat Forge; target of Rs 1135: Motilal Oswal

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on Bharat Forge

BHFC’s 1QFY24 standalone performance beats estimates, led by betterthan-expected volumes at 67.8k tons (vs. est. 64.3k tons) and realizations of INR313.9k/ton (vs. est. INR311.2k/ton). The company has guided toward positive demand outlook across divisions. Additionally, defence business contributed INR2.5b in 1Q and is expected to be ~10% of revenue mix in FY24, driven by order backlog of INR22-23b to be executed over the next 18 months. We have changed our EPS est by -4%/+4.5% for FY24E/25E to factor in for slower-than-expected rampup in US facility and execution of defence orders in the coming quarters.

Outlook

We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a TP of INR1,135 (based on 25x Sep-25E consolidated EPS + INR101 for 2 gun platforms).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Bharat Forge - 10 -08 - 2023 - moti