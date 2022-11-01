English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Bharat Electronics; target of Rs 130: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Bharat Electronics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 130 in its research report dated October 28, 2022.

    Broker Research
    November 01, 2022 / 05:24 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Bharat Electronics


    Bharat Electronics Limited’s (BEL)’s Q2FY2023 performance was in-line with our and street expectations. While sales growth was satisfactory, the highlight was a sequential improvement in gross and operating margins. Order backlog as on October 01, 2022 was at Rs. 52,795 crore, at ~3.1x its TTM revenue. However, order intake seems to be muted during Q2FY2023. BEL has signed an MoU with Munitions India Limited (MIL), a defence PSU to pursue domestic and export opportunities. It has also bagged an order of ~Rs. 8,060 crore for Li-Ion battery packs from Triton Electric Vehicle, India. Further, growing exports (~60% CAGR over FY2022-FY2024E) shall also aid revenue growth.


    Outlook


    We retain our Buy rating on BEL with an unchanged PT of Rs. 130, considering its improving performance, backed by promising order inflow pipeline in both defence and non-defence verticals.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Bharat Electronics - 31-10-2022 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Bharat Electronics #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Nov 1, 2022 05:24 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.