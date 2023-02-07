English
    Buy Bank of Baroda; target of Rs 200: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Bank of Baroda recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 200 in its research report dated February 04, 2023.

    February 07, 2023 / 05:48 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Bank of Baroda

    Bank of Baroda is among leading PSU banks with a global loan book of ~| 9.2 lakh crore and has better operating metrics among PSBs. Pan-India presence with over 8178 branches • The bank has a meaningful presence in international operations with its JVs and subsidiaries. Also, ~18% of total business comes from overseas.


    Outlook

    We retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value the bank at ~0.9x FY25E ABV and revise our target price to Rs 200/share from Rs 220/share earlier.