Buy Bank of Baroda; target of Rs 200: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct is bullish on Bank of Baroda recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 200 in its research report dated February 04, 2023.
Broker Research
February 07, 2023 / 05:48 PM IST
ICICI Direct's research report on Bank of Baroda
Bank of Baroda is among leading PSU banks with a global loan book of ~| 9.2 lakh crore and has better operating metrics among PSBs. Pan-India presence with over 8178 branches • The bank has a meaningful presence in international operations with its JVs and subsidiaries. Also, ~18% of total business comes from overseas.
Outlook
We retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value the bank at ~0.9x FY25E ABV and revise our target price to Rs 200/share from Rs 220/share earlier.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.