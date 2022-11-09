English
    Buy Bank of Baroda; target of Rs 170: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Bank of Baroda recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 170 in its research report dated November 07, 2022.

    November 09, 2022 / 03:13 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Bank of Baroda


    Bank of Baroda is among leading PSU banks with a global loan book of ~Rs 8.7 lakh crore and has better operating metrics among PSBs. Pan-India presence with over 8161 branches and 11461 ATMs • The bank has a meaningful presence in international operations with its JVs and subsidiaries. Also, ~18% of total business comes from overseas.



    Outlook


    We retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value the bank at ~0.9x FY24E ABV and revise our target price to Rs 170/share from Rs 160/share earlier.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Bank of Baroda - 07-11-2022 - icici

    first published: Nov 9, 2022 03:13 pm