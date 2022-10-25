English
    Buy Bajaj Finance; target of Rs 8650: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Bajaj Finance recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 8650 in its research report dated October 21, 2022.

    October 25, 2022 / 01:40 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Bajaj Finance


    Bajaj Finance, a strong NBFC with digital footprints made a strong comeback with AUM growth reaching ~28-30% YoY. Harnessing its large franchise base digitally offers huge opportunity. Housing forms 32% of the book. Bajaj Finance maintained strong operating metrics over various credit and rate cycles leading to >18% RoE and > 4% RoA leading to 2x.



    Outlook


    We maintain BUY rating on the stock, offering compounding returns. Omnipresence strategy and organic momentum building up offers comfort on growth sustainability. Same holds key for premium valuations. We marginally revise target price to Rs 8650 from Rs 8500 keeping multiple same at 7.5x FY24E ABV.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Oct 25, 2022 01:40 pm
