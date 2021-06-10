Buy Bajaj Electricals; target of Rs 1280: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Bajaj Electricals

Bajaj Electricals’ consumer product segment reported 7% YoY revenue growth in FY21 despite loss of sales in Q1FY21. The company has maintained double digit growth guidance in consumer product (CP) for FY22 despite disruptions in May 2021 owing to lockdown. The urban regions, which contribute about two-third of segment sales will be key growth driver for Bajaj in the medium term as these regions are likely to recover fast from the pandemic. However, pent up demand in rural regions is unlikely to be same as last year due to deep penetration of Covid-19 in the hinterlands. The management expects a gradual recovery in consumer demand from Q2FY22 onwards. The management has also reiterated continuous investment in CP segment to increase products offerings, brand building activities and increasing reach. This would help BEL to achieve double digit revenue growth in FY21-23E along with improved segment margin profile. On the project front, the focus remained on reduction of exposure in the power distribution segment (the order book size declined from Rs 828 crore in FY20 to Rs 224 crore in FY21) and to report segment profit from H2FY22.

Outlook

We believe strong demand outlook of CP and focus on debt reduction (gross debt reduced by 60% in FY21) will lead to an improved RoE and RoCE for Bajaj Electrical, going forward. We value stock on a SOTP by ascribing 28x, 8x of FY23E EBITDA, to CP and EPC business, respectively. We maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 1280 (earlier Rs 1075).

