Buy Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 5600: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto’s (BAL’s) reported PAT stood at Rs 1665 crore in Q1FY24 against estimate of Rs. 1670 crore on maintaining EBITDA margin at ~19%. With the Triumph 400 cc, BAL has now ventured into the realm of iconic premium motorcycles, expanding its dominance from the mass premium motorcycles. Stock trades at a P/E multiple of 18.3x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 12.5x its FY25 E estimates.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy on Bajaj Auto (BAL) with an unchanged target price of Rs. 5,600 owing to its superior profitability, play on premiumisation and expectation of gradual export recovery.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

