Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 31, 2020 10:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bajaj Auto target of Rs 3670: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Bajaj Auto has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3670 in its research report dated January 30, 2019.

Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Auto


For Q3FY2020, BAL’s operating results were better than our as well as street expectations due to better product mix and soft commodity prices. BAL is expected to continue outpacing industry due to new launches in domestic market (with enhanced features) and strong growth in exports. We expect robust 8% CAGR volumes over FY20-22. We have marginally raised our FY2021 and FY2022 estimates by 3% each in view of better than anticipated margins in Q3FY20.



Outlook


We retain Buy rating on Bajaj Auto Ltd (BAL) with a revised PT of Rs 3,670. BAL remains our preferred pick in the 2W space.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 31, 2020 10:05 am

tags #Bajaj Auto #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan

