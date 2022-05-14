English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Avadh Sugar; target of Rs 890: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Avadh Sugar has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 890 in its research report dated May 12, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 14, 2022 / 01:53 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Avadh Sugar


    Avadh Sugar has 31800 TCD sugarcane crushing capacity, 325 KLD distillery capacity & 74 MW saleable power capacity. The company produces 6.0 lakh tonnes (lt) of sugar, 8 crore litre of ethanol & 15 crore units of saleable power. The company has increased its distillery capacity from 240 KLD to 325 KLD with a capex of Rs 135 crore. This would help it increase its annual ethanol production to 11 crore litre.



    Outlook


    We continue to maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value the stock at Rs 890, valuing the business at 8x FY24 PE.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Avadh Sugar #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: May 14, 2022 01:53 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.