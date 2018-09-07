App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2018 05:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Aurobindo Pharma; target of Rs 909: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Aurobindo Pharma has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 909 in its research report dated September 06, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Aurobindo Pharma


ARBP has acquired a selected group of products of Sandoz in derma, CNS, women healthcare and hormonal drugs in US. The net addition of sales and EBITDA post acquisition is likely to be US$900m and US$180m, respectively. With all-cash deal of US$900m, the acquisition is valued at 1x P/Sales and 5x EV/EBITDA, which is cheapest generic acquisition in US in recent times. With linkage to captive API, diversification of US portfolio and de-risking of manufacturing activities, we expect the acquisition to be EPS accretive from the first year of integration which is likely to be in FY20E.


Outlook


We maintain 'Buy' and retain TP at Rs909 (18xFY20 EPS).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Sep 7, 2018 05:17 pm

tags #Aurobindo Pharma #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.