you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2018 04:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Astra Microwave Products; target of Rs 124: Geojit

Geojit is bullish on Astra Microwave Products has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 124 in its research report dated June 19, 2018.

Geojit's research report on Astra Microwave Products


Astra-microwave products Ltd (AMPL) is leading designer and manufacturer of wide array of radio frequency systems, microwave chips, microwave based components and subsystems for Defence, Telecom and Space. FY18 PAT grew by 7% YoY. EBITDA margins improved by 510bps due to execution of higher margin domestic orders. Current order book is at Rs503cr, whereas order intake guidance of Rs600cr for FY19E is encouraging. Given execution of better margin domestic orders, we factor EBITDA margin in the range of 28% vs. 22% (last 5 year average) over FY18-FY20E. To benefit from improvement in demand for radars and subsystems due to ongoing indigenous missiles programmes. Further, company’s focus in new projects will drive future growth. However, we lower our earnings estimates for FY19E by 12% to factor in delay in certain orders during FY18. Considering the earnings downgrade, we lower our valuation to P/E 13x (16x earlier) as we roll forward to FY20E.

Outlook
We maintain our Buy rating with a revised target price of Rs124.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 21, 2018 04:44 pm

tags #Astra Microwave Products #Buy #Geojit Research #Recommendations

