English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.1499/- for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Aster DM Healthcare; target of Rs 270: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Aster DM Healthcare has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 270 in its research report dated May 25, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 30, 2022 / 03:55 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Aster DM Healthcare


    Aster operates in segments like hospitals, clinics, retail pharmacies and provides healthcare services to patients across economic segments in several GCC states through various brands such as Aster, Medcare and Access. Its network consists of 13 hospitals, 109 clinics and 240 retail pharmacies in GCC states;14 hospitals, 11 clinics, 131 pharmacies and 114 labs in India; total bed capacity: GCC: 1160, India: 3905 • Revenue break-up FY22: hospitals: 56%, pharmacies: 21%, clinics: 23% with GCC & India contributing 77% & 23% of revenues, respectively.



    Outlook


    Maintain BUY for a unique blend of GCC healthcare network and a quest to expand in India with a calibrated capex approach. We value Aster DM at an SOTP of Rs 270.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Aster DM Healthcare #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: May 30, 2022 03:55 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.