172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-asian-paints-target-of-rs-2475-sharekhan-6023101.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Asian Paints; target of Rs 2475: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Asian Paints has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2475 in its research report dated October 22, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research repor on Asian Paints


Asian Paints Limited (APL) registered healthy performance. Revenue grew by 6%; OPM improving by 474 bps to 23.6% and strong growth of 36% at PBT level. Volume growth in the domestic decorative business stood at 11%, ahead of our and street expectation of 7%-8%. The stock is currently trading at 59.2x/49.3x its FY2022/23E EPS. Leadership position in the domestic decorative paint industry, sturdy balance sheet, and good dividend pay-out will keep valuations at premium level. We have fine-tuned our earnings estimates to factor better-than-expected performance.


Outlook


We retain our Buy recommendation with a revised PT of Rs. 2,475.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Oct 27, 2020 04:01 pm

tags #Asian Paints #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.