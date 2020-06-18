App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 07:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ashoka Buildcon; target of Rs 98: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Ashoka Buildcon has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 98 in its research report dated June 16, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Ashoka Buildcon


Ashoka Buildcon (ASBL) ended FY20 on a high note with adj. PAT growth of 20%, despite the high base of last year. The company continued to surprise on its performance in the EPC business, with past 3-year revenue/adj. PAT/FCF CAGR of 24%/28%/27%. Gross debt declined by INR3.7b during the year as net working capital cycle improved to 20 days from 51 in FY20. Thus, net D/E improved to 0.1x from 0.4x last year. Order book (OB; incl. L1) stands at INR90b with OB/Rev ratio improving to 2.4x. While we have factored in the weak execution in 1HFY21 due to the COVID-19 related issues, we expect the company to ramp up execution next year owing to its strong balance sheet position.


Outlook


We raise our FY21/FY22E EBITDA estimates by 3%/11% due to strong OB. Standalone EPS estimate revision looks higher at 32%/36% owing to better-than-expected balance sheet improvement. Maintain Buy with revised TP of INR98 (prior: INR92) as we factor in lower toll collection in the BOT portfolio.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 18, 2020 07:54 am

tags #Ashoka Buildcon #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

