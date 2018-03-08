App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 08, 2018 03:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Apollo Hospitals; target of Rs 1336: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on Apollo Hospitals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1336 in its research report dated February 22, 2018.

Axis Direct's research report on Apollo Hospitals


Apollo Hospitals' Q3FY18 revenue (adjusted for GST) increased 16% YoY to Rs 19 bn, while EBITDA increased 14% YoY to Rs 2.2 bn. Results could have been better had it not been for (1) Regulatory caps on stent & knee implant prices, (2) Rs 105 mn loss from Navi Mumbai facility; (3) Rs 70 mn guarantee money paid to doctors; & (4) Adverse GST rate revisions on input service.

Outlook

PAT of Apollo Hospitals over the past 5 years has remained flat on account of higher investments in setting up new hospitals and clinics. However, over FY17-20, Apollo is adding mere 265 beds and we expect beds which were commissioned over the past 3 years to show margin expansion.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Apollo Hospitals #Axis Direct #Buy #Recommendations

