    Buy APL Apollo Tubes; target of Rs 1270: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on APL Apollo Tubes recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1270 in its research report dated May 22, 2022.

    May 23, 2022 / 12:45 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on APL Apollo Tubes


    We visited the site of the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital to observe the shifting trends in the Structural Tube industry, driven by the increasing acceptance of steel tubes and its growing consumption in Construction projects. The key drivers of APAT’s performance include: a) growing demand across product segments, b) increased product penetration, with a robust distribution network, c) an increase in the share of VAP, driving margins, d) the introduction of Apollo Mart, and e) its market leadership position.


    Outlook


    We expect a revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 25%/25%/34% over FY22-24 and a strong cumulative CFO/FCF generation of INR17.7b/INR9.8b over FY23-24. APLL is expected to turn net cash positive by FY24. We value the stock at 35x FY24E EPS. Our TP of INR1,270 per share. We maintain our Buy rating.


    Tags: #APL Apollo Tubes #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: May 23, 2022 12:43 pm
