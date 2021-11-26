MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Know how Global Investing can be spread beyond the US markets by joining an engaging webinar on November 30, 11:30 a.m.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy APL Apollo Tubes: target of Rs 1100: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on APL Apollo Tubes has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1100 in its research report dated November 25, 2021.

Broker Research
November 26, 2021 / 09:34 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on APL Apollo Tubes


APL Apollo Tubes (APL) strategy of developing and creating a market for new products places it well to grab the lion’s share of massive growth opportunity in specialty steel tubes industry (expected to clock a 17% CAGR over CY21-30E). We expect APL’s volume to grow at 20% CAGR over FY21-24E. Global peers have margins of 14-19% in structural steel tubes space, while APL’s margins are at 8%. This provides scope for margin expansion, which management expects to reach Rs. 6,000-7,000/tonne (from Rs. 5,000/tonne) with rise in share of VAP to 75% from 62% currently. For every Rs. 500/tonne rise in margin our FY24E EBITDA increases by 9%. Overall, we expect APL to sustain industry leading volume growth and continued margin improvement, which would drive a strong 37% PAT CAGR over FY21-24E along with high RoE/RoCE of 30%/36%.



Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on APL Apollo Tubes and raise the PT to Rs. 1,100 (higher PE multiple of 30x FY24E EPS) as we expect its valuation gap with players like Astral to narrow down given structural earnings growth drivers and likely improvement in earnings quality after the Tricoat merger.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #APL Apollo Tubes #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Nov 26, 2021 09:34 am

Must Listen

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.