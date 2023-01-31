English
    Buy Amara Raja Batteries; target of Rs 819: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on Amara Raja Batteries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 819 in its research report dated January 27, 2023.

    January 31, 2023
     
     
    Anand Rathi's research report on Amara Raja Batteries

    For Amara Raja, volumes improved across automotive and industrial business on a y/y basis. The aftermarket segment grew, while the OEM segment was weak. Growth in telecoms and UPS aided growth in the industrials segment. Supplies to EV 3W applications have commenced and augurs well for long-term growth. Multi-gigawatt capacity is on track and would be ready in the next 16-18 months.


    We maintain a Buy at a revised TP of Rs819 (14x FY25e).