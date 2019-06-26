App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2019 01:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy AIA Engineering; target of Rs 2050: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended is bullish on AIA Engineering has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2050 in its research report dated May 28, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on AIA Engineering


AIA Engineering reported revenues of Rs 887.2 crore (above our estimate of Rs 777.3 crore) registering strong growth of 19.3% YoY. EBITDA came in at Rs 191.3 crore, above our estimate of Rs 178.8 crore. However, EBITDA margins declined 70 bps YoY to 21.6% (below our estimate of 23.0%) on account of higher-than-expected increase in raw material expenses and other operating expenses. PAT was at Rs 155.9 crore (above our estimate of Rs 143.7 crore) registering growth of 3.1% YoY aided by lower tax rate during the quarter. Other income was at Rs 23.6 crore vs. estimate of Rs 45.1 crore. Effective tax rate came in at 18.1% vs. 23.9% in Q4FY18.


Outlook


Strong visibility ramp up of mining segment along with focus on building in-house power capabilities to hedge power cost to help stabilise margins at current levels from FY20E onwards. We expect overall revenues and PAT to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% and 12.0%, respectively, over FY19-21E. We believe that AIA could benefit significantly from expected incremental sales volumes contribution from mining segment, technical collaboration with EEMS and recovery in non-mining segment. We revise our target price to Rs 2050/share (30x FY21E EPS) and maintain BUY rating.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
Read More
First Published on Jun 26, 2019 01:56 pm

tags #AIA Engineering #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.