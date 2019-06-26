Buy AIA Engineering; target of Rs 2050: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on AIA Engineering

AIA Engineering reported revenues of Rs 887.2 crore (above our estimate of Rs 777.3 crore) registering strong growth of 19.3% YoY. EBITDA came in at Rs 191.3 crore, above our estimate of Rs 178.8 crore. However, EBITDA margins declined 70 bps YoY to 21.6% (below our estimate of 23.0%) on account of higher-than-expected increase in raw material expenses and other operating expenses. PAT was at Rs 155.9 crore (above our estimate of Rs 143.7 crore) registering growth of 3.1% YoY aided by lower tax rate during the quarter. Other income was at Rs 23.6 crore vs. estimate of Rs 45.1 crore. Effective tax rate came in at 18.1% vs. 23.9% in Q4FY18.

Outlook

Strong visibility ramp up of mining segment along with focus on building in-house power capabilities to hedge power cost to help stabilise margins at current levels from FY20E onwards. We expect overall revenues and PAT to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% and 12.0%, respectively, over FY19-21E. We believe that AIA could benefit significantly from expected incremental sales volumes contribution from mining segment, technical collaboration with EEMS and recovery in non-mining segment. We revise our target price to Rs 2050/share (30x FY21E EPS) and maintain BUY rating.

