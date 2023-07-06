English
    Buy Ahluwalia Contracts; target of Rs 800: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Ahluwalia Contracts recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 800 in its research report dated June 05, 2023.

    ICICI Direct's research report on Ahluwalia Contracts

    Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Limited is a leading construction company with five decades of expertise. The company largely carries out EPC construction spanning residential/commercial complex, hotels, hospitals, institutional/corporate offices, IT parks, Railway station redevelopment, metro station/depot, parking lot etc. The order book stood at Rs 8162.7 crore as of FY23 (2.9x book to bill). Ahluwalia enjoys a healthy balance sheet and is a net cash company (net cash of Rs 585 crore in FY23).

    Outlook

    We initiate coverage with a BUY rating. We value Ahluwalia at Rs 800 per share (based on 16x FY25 P/E).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 6, 2023 03:32 pm