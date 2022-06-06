English
    Buy Agarwal Industrial Corporation; target of Rs 705: Hem Securities

    Hem Securities is bullish on Agarwal Industrial Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 705 in its research report dated June 02, 2022.

    June 06, 2022 / 11:23 AM IST
     
     
    Hem Securities report on Agarwal Industrial Corporation


    Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd. (AICL), functions as an infrastructure ancillary for the transport & logistics segments because of it’s powerful logistical assets & infrastructure. AICL own 6 large marine vessels having total capacity of 38,000 MT with 650+ Fleet Size consisting of 350+ Bitumen Tankers and 300+ LPG Tankers. Company own 7 bulk storage terminals facilities with a total storage capacity of 30,000 MT having direct access to shipping networks & 6 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. In FY22, AICL has posted solid set of numbers where company has shown whopping 77% rise in topline while operating profit grew by 48% as compare to FY21 & bottomline has jumped by healthy 57%. As historically Q4 & first two months of Q1 being the peak revenue generators for company, we expect AICL to grow at healthy rate going ahead. Company being market leader in Bitumen with decent 28% market share will be one of the key beneficiary of increasing government focus on infrastructure spending in creating more roads & highways.



    Outlook


    Hence we are initiating coverage on the stock. Currently stock is trading at 10x of FY23E eps while it is trading reasonably at 8x of FY24E eps. Therefore, we initiate “BUY” on stock with price target of Rs 705/share (13x of FY23E eps & 11x of FY24E eps) depicting healthy upside of 32% from current level.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Agarwal Industrial Corporation #Buy #Hem Securities #Recommendations
    first published: Jun 6, 2022 11:23 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.