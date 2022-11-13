English
    Buy Affle India; target of Rs 1350: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Affle India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1350 in its research report dated November 09, 2022.

    November 13, 2022 / 08:16 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Affle India


    Affle India (Affle) is a technology platform that enables advertisers to do targeted advertising. It helps advertisers to measure the effectiveness of advertisement as it charges only when a user downloads an app or completes a transaction • As on FY22, 99.1% business comes from consumer platforms while the rest comes from enterprise platforms.


    Outlook


    We maintain BUY rating on the stock. We value Affle at Rs 1,350 i.e. 47x P/E on FY25E EPS.


    Affle India - 10 -11-2022 - icici

    first published: Nov 13, 2022 08:16 pm