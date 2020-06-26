Buy Ador Welding; target of Rs 310: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Ador Welding

Ador Welding (AWL) reported consolidated revenues at Rs 139.9 crore, down 6.9% YoY, impacted by disrupted business activities across sectors. Revenue for FY20 was at Rs 526.5 crore, up 2.6% YoY. EBITDA was at Rs 7.6 crore, down 23.2% YoY impacted by higher other operating expenses owing to one-time provisions. EBITDA margins fell 160 bps YoY to 7.6%. However, gross margins for Q4FY20, FY20 improved 280 bps, 100 bps to ~29%, 30.4%, respectively. EBITDA margin for FY20 was at 8.2% with a marginal decline of 40 bps YoY. PAT was at Rs 6.9 crore, down 8.8% YoY, supported by lower effective tax rate for the quarter. For FY20, PAT was at Rs 28.7 crore, up 17.1% YoY, aided by new tax regime benefit. AWL lost ~Rs 30-40 crore revenue in Q4FY20 due to Covid-19 lockdowns.

Outlook

We value AWL on 15x FY22E EPS and arrive at a revised target price of Rs 310. We maintain our BUY rating. Key risks: Delay in PEB execution, working capital stress.







