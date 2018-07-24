Buy Adani Ports, target Rs 405: Jayant Manglik

Religare Broking

After spending almost one month near its support zone around Rs 355 on July 23, Adani Ports surged strongly with the decent rise in volume and ended near its day’s high, indicating a fresh breakout.

Further, the chart pattern is also adding to the positivity. We advise traders to accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 378-382. It closed at Rs 383.75 on July 23, 2018.

