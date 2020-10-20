Buy ACC; target of Rs 1805: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on ACC recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1805 in its research report dated October 19, 2020.
Motilal Oswal 's research report on ACC
ACC’s 3QCY20 result highlights the strong rebound in cement volumes and the benefits of fixed-cost reduction. EBITDA grew 21% YoY, with EBITDA/t of INR1,033/t – the highest reported in the last 10 years in the seasonally weak 3Q.
Outlook
We raise our CY20/CY21 EBITDA estimates by 5%/9% and introduce CY22 estimates. Reiterate Buy, with raised TP of INR1,805.
