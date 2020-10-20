172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-acc-target-of-rs-1805-motilal-oswal-5988271.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2020 04:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ACC; target of Rs 1805: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on ACC recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1805 in its research report dated October 19, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on ACC


ACC’s 3QCY20 result highlights the strong rebound in cement volumes and the benefits of fixed-cost reduction. EBITDA grew 21% YoY, with EBITDA/t of INR1,033/t – the highest reported in the last 10 years in the seasonally weak 3Q.


Outlook


We raise our CY20/CY21 EBITDA estimates by 5%/9% and introduce CY22 estimates. Reiterate Buy, with raised TP of INR1,805.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 20, 2020 04:58 pm

tags #ACC #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

