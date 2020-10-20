Buy ACC; target of Rs 1805: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on ACC

ACC’s 3QCY20 result highlights the strong rebound in cement volumes and the benefits of fixed-cost reduction. EBITDA grew 21% YoY, with EBITDA/t of INR1,033/t – the highest reported in the last 10 years in the seasonally weak 3Q.

Outlook

We raise our CY20/CY21 EBITDA estimates by 5%/9% and introduce CY22 estimates. Reiterate Buy, with raised TP of INR1,805.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.