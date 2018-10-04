App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2018 05:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Aarti Drugs; target of Rs 910: Centrum

Centrum is bullish on Aarti Drugs has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 910 in its research report dated October 04, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Centrum's research report on Aarti Drugs


We maintain our Buy rating on Aarti Drugs (ADL) and retain the TP to Rs910 based on 16x March’20 EPS of Rs56.8. ADL is the market leader in 9 out of 10 APIs manufactured by the company. That said, the company is likely to benefit from vertical integration which is likely to drive future growth. We expect margins to improve post the launch of new products and additional capacities of Ciprofloxacin and Metformin APIs in place. Key risks to our assumptions include slowdown in the domestic pharma market and regulatory risks for its manufacturing facilities.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on ADL with a TP of Rs910 based on 16x March’20E EPS of Rs56.8. ADL is likely to benefit from depreciation of rupee against the dollar.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Oct 4, 2018 05:01 pm

tags #Aarti Drugs #Buy #Centrum #Recommendations

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.