Budget 2020: Fertiliser stocks fall as FM pushes for use of organic fertilisers

Fertiliser stocks dragged on February 1 after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2020 speech pushed for the use of organic fertilisers.

While talking about sets for pushing farm incomes, the minister informed the House that horticulture production has surpassed that of foodgrain in India.

The government will launch village storage schemes run by women self-help groups. The Centre will provide viability gap-funding for setting up warehouses, FM said in an another announcement as she reiterated government's commitment to double farmers' income.