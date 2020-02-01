App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 12:56 PM IST

Budget 2020: Fertiliser stocks fall as FM pushes for use of organic fertilisers

Horticulture exceeds the production of food grains in India, says FM.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Fertiliser stocks dragged on February 1 after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2020 speech pushed for the use of organic fertilisers.

While talking about sets for pushing farm incomes, the minister informed the House that horticulture production has surpassed that of foodgrain in India.

The government will launch village storage schemes run by women self-help groups. The Centre will provide viability gap-funding for setting up warehouses, FM said in an another announcement as she reiterated government's commitment to double farmers' income.

fertiliser new

First Published on Feb 1, 2020 12:56 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Buzzing Stocks

