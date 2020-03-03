Brooks Lab share price up 9% after co extends rights issue period

Brooks Laboratories share price rose 9 percent intraday on March 3 after the company extended the rights issue period.

The company board at its meeting held on March 3 has decided to extend the rights issue period from March 4, 2020, to March 12, 2020, in order to provide an opportunity to shareholders to exercise their rights in the right issue of the company.

On December 31, the company had announced the right issue of 76,66,390 equity share of Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 20 per right equity share aggregating to Rs 15.33 crore.

The company had fixed February 12 as the record date for the said issue.

Shareholders will get 9 equity shares for every 20 shares held as on the record date.

At 13:58 hrs, Brooks Laboratories was quoting at Rs 23.20, up Rs 0.45, or 1.98 percent.