you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2020 02:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Brooks Lab share price up 9% after co extends rights issue period

Shareholders will get 9 equity shares for every 20 shares held as on the record date.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Brooks Laboratories share price rose 9 percent intraday on March 3 after the company extended the rights issue period.

The company board at its meeting held on March 3 has decided to extend the rights issue period from March 4, 2020, to March 12, 2020, in order to provide an opportunity to shareholders to exercise their rights in the right issue of the company.

On December 31, the company had announced the right issue of 76,66,390 equity share of Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 20 per right equity share aggregating to Rs 15.33 crore.

Close

The company had fixed February 12 as the record date for the said issue.

related news

Shareholders will get 9 equity shares for every 20 shares held as on the record date.

At 13:58 hrs, Brooks Laboratories was quoting at Rs 23.20, up Rs 0.45, or 1.98 percent.

First Published on Mar 3, 2020 02:41 pm

tags #Brooks Laboratories #Buzzing Stocks

