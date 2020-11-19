PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2020 10:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Britannia Industries Q2 PAT seen up 43.48% YoY to Rs. 404 cr: KR Choksey

Net Sales are expected to increase by 21.29 percent Y-o-Y (up 8.11 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,049 crore, according to KR Choksey.

 
 
KR Choksey has come out with its second quarter (July-September 20) earnings estimates for the Consumer Goods sector. The brokerage house expects Britannia Industries to report net profit at Rs. 404 crore up 43.48% year-on-year (up 6.30% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 21.29 percent Y-o-Y (up 8.11 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,049 crore, according to KR Choksey.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 56.24 percent Y-o-Y (up 7.26 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 492 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

First Published on Oct 10, 2020 10:34 am

