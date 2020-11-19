Britannia Industries Q2 PAT seen up 43.48% YoY to Rs. 404 cr: KR Choksey

KR Choksey has come out with its second quarter (July-September 20) earnings estimates for the Consumer Goods sector. The brokerage house expects Britannia Industries to report net profit at Rs. 404 crore up 43.48% year-on-year (up 6.30% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 21.29 percent Y-o-Y (up 8.11 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,049 crore, according to KR Choksey.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 56.24 percent Y-o-Y (up 7.26 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 492 crore.

