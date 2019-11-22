App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 22, 2019 10:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BHEL share price slips 1% after CRISIL downgrades rating

The rating on the short-term bank facilities have been reaffirmed at ‘CRISIL A1+’.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) share price was down more than 1 percent in the early trade on November 22 after CRISIL downgraded the company rating.

CRISIL has downgraded the rating on the long-term bank facilities to ‘CRISIL AA’ from ‘CRISIL AA+.

The agency, however, revised the outlook from ‘negative’ to ‘stable’. Also, the rating on the short-term bank facilities has been reaffirmed at ‘CRISIL A1+’.

The revision in rating reflects the company's weaker-than-expected operating performance and the continued decline in net cash levels in the first half fiscal of 2020, the rating agency said.

At 0922 hours, Bharat Heavy Electricals was quoting at Rs 55, down Rs 0.40, or 0.72 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 78.75 and 52-week low of Rs 41.35 on April 16, 2019 and October 16, 2019, respectively.

It is trading 30.03 percent below its 52-week high and 33.25 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Nov 22, 2019 10:23 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

