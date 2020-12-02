Bharti Infratel share price rises 5% on block deal worth Rs 1,647 crore

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 295.75 and 52-week low Rs 121.25 on 02 December, 2019 and 19 March, 2020, respectively.

Bharti Infratel share price added over 5 percent intraday on December 2 after a block deal of 7.6 crore shares.

In the large trade, 7.6 crore shares (4.12% equity) of Bharti Infratel worth of Rs 1,647.7 crore changed hands on BSE & NSE at an average price of Rs 215 per share, reported CNBC-TV18.

Promoters including Bharti Airtel and Nettle Infrastructure Investments were holding 33.57 percent and 19.94 percent stake in the company, as per the shareholding pattern as on September 2020.

At 12:35 hrs, Bharti Infratel was quoting at Rs 221.45, up Rs 5.45, or 2.52 percent on the BSE.

Currently, it is trading 25.12 percent below its 52-week high and 82.64 percent above its 52-week low.