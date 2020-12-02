PlusFinancial Times
Bharti Infratel share price rises 5% on block deal worth Rs 1,647 crore

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 295.75 and 52-week low Rs 121.25 on 02 December, 2019 and 19 March, 2020, respectively.
Moneycontrol News
Dec 2, 2020 / 01:09 PM IST
 
 
Bharti Infratel share price added over 5 percent intraday on December 2 after a block deal of 7.6 crore shares.

In the large trade, 7.6 crore shares (4.12% equity) of Bharti Infratel worth of Rs 1,647.7 crore changed hands on BSE & NSE at an average price of Rs 215 per share, reported CNBC-TV18.

Promoters including Bharti Airtel and Nettle Infrastructure Investments were holding 33.57 percent and 19.94 percent stake in the company, as per the shareholding pattern as on September 2020.

bharti infratel

At 12:35 hrs,  Bharti Infratel was quoting at Rs 221.45, up Rs 5.45, or 2.52 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 295.75 and 52-week low Rs 121.25 on 02 December 2019 and 19 March 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 25.12 percent below its 52-week high and 82.64 percent above its 52-week low.
TAGS: #Bharti Infratel #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Dec 2, 2020 01:09 pm

