MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Don't miss the latest webinar on Global Investing with Passive Products on June 22, 11am
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Authum Investment to acquire all assets of Reliance Home Finance; shares up 2%

The Letter of Intent has been issued by Bank of Baroda (on behalf of the lenders) declaring the company as the successful bidder in the relation to the acquisition of all assets of Reliance Home Finance.

Moneycontrol News
June 21, 2021 / 09:53 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share prices of Reliance Home Finance and Authum Investment & Infrastructure rose 5 percent and 2 percent respectively in early trade on June 21 after the latter emerged as the successful highest bidder for acquisition of all assets of Reliance Home Finance.

Shares of Authum Investment & Infrastucture touched a 52-week high of Rs 585.90 and Reliance Home Finance touched a 52-week high of Rs 5.98.

The Letter of Intent has been issued by Bank of Baroda (on behalf of the lenders) declaring the company as the successful bidder in the relation to the acquisition of all assets of Reliance Home Finance.

The company had submitted a bid of Rs 2,911 crore (which includes Rs 24 crore as deferred interest) to financial creditors subject to the terms and conditions of the bid Document which has been approved by the lenders at their meeting held on June 19, 2021.

We believe that the acquisition of RHFL, a reputed lending franchise to affordable housing and housing segments make our company a significant player in diversified financial services, Authum Investment said in the release.

Close

Related stories

At 09:30 hrs, Authum Investment & Infrastucture was quoting at Rs 585.90, up Rs 11.45, or 1.99 percent and Reliance Home Finance was quoting at Rs 5.98, up Rs 0.28, or 4.91 percent on the BSE.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Authum Investment & Infrastructure #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Jun 21, 2021 09:53 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | One empire company can inspire a whole ecosystem of companies: Sumon Sadhu

The Private Market Show | One empire company can inspire a whole ecosystem of companies: Sumon Sadhu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.