Astral Poly Technik shares gain 2% on commercial production commencement

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,594.15 and 52-week low Rs 747.60 on 18 November, 2020 and 25 March, 2020, respectively.

December 14, 2020 / 02:03 PM IST
 
 
Astral Poly Technik share price added 2 percent intraday on December 14 after the company started commercial production of plastic water storage tanks.

The company has started commercial production of plastic water storage tanks under Astral’s name from December 14 at manufacturing facility situated at Paithan, Aurangabad.

At 13:00 hrs, Astral Poly Technik was quoting at Rs 1,486.85, up Rs 18.45, or 1.26 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,594.15 and 52-week low Rs 747.60 on 18 November, 2020 and 25 March, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 6.73 percent below its 52-week high and 98.88 percent above its 52-week low.
