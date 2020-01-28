App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 28, 2020 12:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aptech share price falls 8% on SEBI probe against Jhunjhunwala

SEBI is also examining the role of other Aptech board members, including Ramesh Damani and Madhu Jayakumar, in insider trading, The Economic Times reported.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Aptech share price fell 8 percent intraday on January 28 following reports that billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was being probed by the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for insider trading in the education firm.

Close

Jhunjhunwala, who is the Aptech chairman, holds 24.24 percent stake in the company. The stake is valued at around Rs 160 crore. It is the only company in his portfolio in which he has management control.

Jhunjhunwala, his wife Rekha, brother Rajeshkumar and mother-in-law Sushiladevi Gupta were called in for questioning on January 24, the report said.

At 1141 hours, Aptech was quoting at Rs 162.80, down Rs 10.60, or 6.11 percent, on the BSE.

First Published on Jan 28, 2020 12:03 pm

tags #Aptech #Buzzing Stocks

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.