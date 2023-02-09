English
    Analyst call tracker | Bajaj Finserv tops with most upgrades, HDFC Life most downgraded in past month

    Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Auto saw the highest upgrades over the past quarter.

    Suchitra Mandal
    February 09, 2023 / 05:46 PM IST

    Bajaj Finserv, Tata Motors and Bajaj Finance got the maximum upgrades by brokerages over the past month, while HDFC Bank received the highest number of buy ratings at 42, up from 38 last month.

    Strong earnings growth has driven the momentum in the BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance) and auto sectors in the third quarter of FY23, analysts said.

    In a recent earnings review report by Motilal Oswal, automobiles, public sector banks, and non-banking financial companies recorded an FY24E earnings upgrade of 7 percent.