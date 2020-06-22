App
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2020 09:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit, Farmers have sown kharif crops across 13.13 mln ha so far, up over 39% on year, according to data released by the farm ministry.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


Farmers have sown kharif crops across 13.13 mln ha so far, up over 39% on year, according to data released by the farm ministry. • The food ministry is mulling a physical limit on procurement of rice from the upcoming marketing season, starting September, to find a permanent solution to excess procurement amid rising stock in the central pool, senior government officials said. • The BSE will launch almond contracts from Monday, the exchange said in a release. • India received 6.4 mm rainfall on 19th June, 7% higher than the weighted normal average of 6.0 mm for the day, the India Meteorological Department said. Since Jun 1, the country has received 114.7 mm rainfall, 30% higher than the normal of 88.4 mm for the period. • The southwest monsoon is likely to hit Uttarakhand and cover more parts of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh around Monday, the India Meteorological Department said. • After procuring over 80% Chana of the target of 2.2 mln tn for 2020-21 (Apr-Mar) as of Tuesday, the government expects to buy the rest by the end of this month under the price support scheme. • The government has already provided financial assistance of 654.54 bln rupees to 420 mln citizens as part of the 1.7-trln-rupee Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan scheme, it said in a press release. This comes soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan, which aims to boost employment opportunities in rural areas. • India's exports of castor oil and its derivatives are expected to slump 10% this year, primarily due to eroding demand amid the coronavirus pandemic, Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd Chairman Abhay Udeshi said. In 2019, exports of the nonedible oil were at 545,292 tn, according to data by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade. • Production of sugar in Uttar Pradesh for the 2019-20 (Oct-Sep) season has touched a record high of 12.65 mln tn, against 11.82 mln tn in the last season, the Sugar Industry & Cane Development Department said in a release.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on Jun 22, 2020 09:22 am

tags #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit

COVID-19 pandemic: ONGC ceases operations at 2 rigs after 54 employees test positive, one dies

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 22: Known COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Tamil Nadu near 60,000

Kanpur: 57 girls at children's shelter home test COVID-19 positive, 5 of them pregnant

5-day coronavirus treatment to cost no more than Rs 30,000: Hetero

India-China border tension: PMO seeks product-wise details to curb China imports

SpiceJet to pay pilots depending on fleet utilisation

