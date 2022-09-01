Affordable housing is in a sweet spot; which stock is a worthy bet?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Affordable housing finance is a nascent sector, growing at a 5-year CAGR of about 25 percent. The target customer base are low- to middle-income households with no credit history. The overall risk-adjusted lending spreads are higher for affordable housing finance companies (AHFCs), given the higher delinquencies for smaller loans. (image) (image) Positive long-term growth outlook driven by volumes The affordable segment has outpaced the overall housing finance sector in the past five years. A huge demand exists for affordable housing, the...