Adhunik Metaliks rallies 5% on issuance of Rs 40 crore shares, bonds to Liberty House

Adhunik Metaliks gains nearly 5 percent intraday on April 5 after lenders of the company issued shares and debentures worth Rs 40 crore to UK-based company Liberty House.

The company in its BSE release said that its monitoring committee has approved the issue of 20 million equity shares of Rs 10 each and 20 million compulsory convertible debentures (CCDs) of Rs 10 each.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 5.25 and 52-week low of Rs 1.38 on 10 April 2018 and 20 February 2019, respectively.

At 1225 hrs, Adhunik Metaliks was quoting Rs 3.48, up 4.82 percent on the BSE.