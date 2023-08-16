English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT : Watch the Family Business Awards 2022 ceremony live on 19th August | 6:00pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Accumulate Zydus Lifesciences; target of Rs 650: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Zydus Lifesciences with a target price of Rs 650 in its research report dated August 12, 2023.

    Broker Research
    August 16, 2023 / 09:05 PM IST
    Accumulate

    Accumulate

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Zydus Lifesciences

    Zydus Lifesciences (ZYDUSLIF) Q1 EBITDA of Rs15bn (up 16% QoQ) was sharply ahead of our estimate aided by higher US sales led by gRevlimid sales. We believe that company’s steady domestic franchise, strong balance sheet and potential new launches in US will help negate pricing pressure and likely competition in some key products like gAsacol. Moreover, ZYDUSLIF is also working on robust pipeline of complex products including injectables, transdermals, NCE, biosimilars and vaccines which are expected to materialize over next 2–3 years. Our FY24/25E EPS stands increased by 26%/15%.

    Outlook

    We maintain our ‘Accumulate’ rating with revised TP of Rs650 (Rs520 earlier), valuing at 23x (unchanged) FY25E earnings plus Rs25/share for gRevlimid.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Zydus Lifesciences - 16 -08 - 2023 - prabhu

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Accumulate #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Zydus Lifesciences
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 09:05 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!