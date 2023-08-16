Accumulate Zydus Lifesciences; target of Rs 650: Prabhudas Lilladher

Accumulate

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Zydus Lifesciences

Zydus Lifesciences (ZYDUSLIF) Q1 EBITDA of Rs15bn (up 16% QoQ) was sharply ahead of our estimate aided by higher US sales led by gRevlimid sales. We believe that company’s steady domestic franchise, strong balance sheet and potential new launches in US will help negate pricing pressure and likely competition in some key products like gAsacol. Moreover, ZYDUSLIF is also working on robust pipeline of complex products including injectables, transdermals, NCE, biosimilars and vaccines which are expected to materialize over next 2–3 years. Our FY24/25E EPS stands increased by 26%/15%.

Outlook

We maintain our ‘Accumulate’ rating with revised TP of Rs650 (Rs520 earlier), valuing at 23x (unchanged) FY25E earnings plus Rs25/share for gRevlimid.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Zydus Lifesciences - 16 -08 - 2023 - prabhu