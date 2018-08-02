App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 03:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Wabco India; target of Rs 7111: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Wabco India with a target price of Rs 7111 in its research report dated July 30, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Wabco India


For Q1FY19, Wabco India (WIL) reported net profit of Rs748mn, up 38% YoY (lower ~3% QoQ), above PLe of Rs678mn. While overall revenue for the quarter was ahead of our expectations at Rs7.5bn (~8% above PLe), growing 42% YoY / down ~5% QoQ (where other operating income was higher 13% YoY), operating performance missed estimates with EBITDA margin lowering 170bps YoY / 100bps QoQ to 13.3% (PLe: 14.4%).


Outlook


The company is debt-free and is expected to sustain return ratios of over 20% in FY19/20E. At CMP, the stock is trading at 38.2x FY19E and 33.0xFY20E EPS. We maintain 'Accumulate' with a target price of Rs7,111 (earlier Rs8,086), at 35x Mar'20E EPS.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Aug 2, 2018 03:40 pm

tags #Accumulate #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #WABCO India

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.