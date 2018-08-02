Accumulate Wabco India; target of Rs 7111: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Wabco India with a target price of Rs 7111 in its research report dated July 30, 2018.
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Wabco India
For Q1FY19, Wabco India (WIL) reported net profit of Rs748mn, up 38% YoY (lower ~3% QoQ), above PLe of Rs678mn. While overall revenue for the quarter was ahead of our expectations at Rs7.5bn (~8% above PLe), growing 42% YoY / down ~5% QoQ (where other operating income was higher 13% YoY), operating performance missed estimates with EBITDA margin lowering 170bps YoY / 100bps QoQ to 13.3% (PLe: 14.4%).
Outlook
The company is debt-free and is expected to sustain return ratios of over 20% in FY19/20E. At CMP, the stock is trading at 38.2x FY19E and 33.0xFY20E EPS. We maintain 'Accumulate' with a target price of Rs7,111 (earlier Rs8,086), at 35x Mar'20E EPS.
