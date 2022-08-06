English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Accumulate Thermax; target of Rs 2190: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Thermax with a target price of Rs 2190 in its research report dated August 03, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 06, 2022 / 08:37 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Thermax


    Thermax (TMX) reported a robust revenue growth of 57.2% YoY, while margins were impacted in Q1FY23, largely due to higher commodities prices, higher freight cost witnessed in chemical segments and execution of legacy FGD order in Environment segment. We expect margins to improve from Q2FY23 given 1) improvement in chemical segment with commodity prices softening and better product mix, 2) execution of two new FGD orders (slightly better compared to previous ones) and 3) margin revival in energy segment due to softening of key commodities prices. Enquiries pipeline remains strong from sectors such as refinery, steel, power and chemicals while some slowdown may be witnessed in large steel projects. Thermax is well placed to gain from increasing thrust on clean energy & decarbonization initiatives and broad base recovery in private capex because of its 1) technical expertise, 2) strong balance sheet and 3) prudent working capital management. Given strong order book, healthy enquiry pipeline, better execution and margin revival, we expect TMX to report, revenue/PAT CAGR of 18.7%/35.5% between FY22-24E.



    Outlook


    At CMP stock is trading at 51.3x/39.6x for FY23/24E. We maintain ‘Accumulate’ rating on stock with revise TP of Rs2,190 (Rs2,181 earlier), valuing it at PE of 43x FY24E EPS.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Thermax - 040822 - prabhu

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Accumulate #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Thermax
    first published: Aug 6, 2022 08:37 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.