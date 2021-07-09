MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Accumulate Tata Consultancy Services; target of Rs 3663: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital recommended Accumulate rating on Tata Consultancy Services with a target price of Rs 3663 in its research report dated July 09, 2021.

Broker Research
July 09, 2021 / 12:37 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Arihant Capital's research report on Tata Consultancy Services


TCS has reported Q1FY22 numbers below our estimate. TCS has reported consolidated revenue of INR 45,411 Cr, +18.5% YoY/3.9% QoQ in Q1FY22 against our estimate of INR 45,890 cr. Consolidated EBIT stood at INR 11,588 Cr, up by 28.1% YoY/-1.2% QoQ against our estimate of INR 11,706 Cr. On the margins front, EBIT margin improved by 2552bps YoY/ contracted 133bps QoQ to 25.5% in-line with an estimate but given higher attrition and hiring with a wage hike, and strong growth across all verticals. Consolidated PAT saw a rise of 28.1% YoY/-2.7% QoQ to INR 9,031 Cr against our estimate of INR 9,568 Cr. Constant Currency Revenue growth +21.6% YoY/2.8% QoQ to (Mn USD) 6,154 against our estimate 6,204 (Mn USD).



Outlook


We value TCS at PE of 30x to its FY23E EPS of INR 122.1, which yields a target price of INR 3,663 per share. We upgrade our rating to Accumulate from Neutral earlier.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Accumulate #Arihant Capital #Recommendations #Tata Consultancy Services
first published: Jul 9, 2021 12:37 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: Saurabh Mukherjea on 30-years of reforms, polorisation in market & how to pick wealth creators

D-Street Talk: Saurabh Mukherjea on 30-years of reforms, polorisation in market & how to pick wealth creators

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.