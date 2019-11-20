App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2019 02:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate S Chand and Company; target of Rs 92: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on S Chand and Company with a target price of Rs 92 in its research report dated November 13, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on S Chand and Company


We upgrade our rating from HOLD to ACCUMULATE as S Chand 3.0 program aimed at improving the working capital efficiency (engaging with quality channel partners, lowering inventory levels & improving the collection cycle) & lowering operating costs (rationalization of employee & other cost heads) has started yielding results. Improvement in collection efficiency and focus on working capital management has led to a reduction of 65 days in receivable cycle and 42 days in working capital cycle (highest ever reduction seen in 2Q over the last 4 years). In addition, New Education Policy (draft already announced in May 2019) will lay foundation for strong runway going ahead as 2nd hand books go out of the system.


Outlook


We believe transition challenges in the pre-NEP era are overblown given visible improvement in cash flow situation (OCF was negative by 27mn in 1HFY20 as compared to Rs535mn in 1HFY19). We value the stock at 4x FY21E EPS of Rs23 and arrive at a TP of Rs92 (earlier Rs71). Upgrade to ACCUMULATE.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
Read More
First Published on Nov 20, 2019 02:52 pm

tags #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #S Chand and Company

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.