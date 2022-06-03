English
    Accumulate Rupa and Co; target of Rs 432: Hem Securities

    Hem Securities recommended accumulate rating on Rupa and Co with a target price of Rs 432 in its research report dated June 01, 2022.

    June 03, 2022 / 02:50 PM IST
     
     
    Hem Securities report on Rupa and Co


    Rupa & Co Q4 FY22 consolidated revenues came in at ₹455 Cr, up 5.8% QoQ aided by price hikes undertaken during the quarter. PBIDT for Q4FY22 stood at 77.8 Cr, down % 17 YoY and 7% QoQ. PBIDTM for Q4FY22 came at 17%, down 400bps YoY and 200bps QoQ due to higher brand scaling and endorsements. PAT for Q4FY22 stood at ₹49 Cr, down 25% YoY and 15 % QoQ.



    Outlook


    We initiate a “ACCUMULATE” rating on the stock and value the stock at 16x FY23E earnings to arrive at the target of ₹432.

    Close

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

    first published: Jun 3, 2022 02:50 pm
