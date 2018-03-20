App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 20, 2018 05:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Jain Irrigation Systems; target of Rs 139: Centrum

Centrum Wealth has recommended accumulate rating on Jain Irrigation Systems with a target price of Rs 139 in its research report dated March 01, 2018.

Centrum's research report on Jain Irrigation Systems


Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd (JISL), for Q3FY18 on a consolidated basis, reported good numbers. Revenue increased by ~31% YoY to Rs1,890 crore, on the back of ~49% growth in the Hi-tech Agri Input Products Division (52% of Q3FY18 revenue), 22% growth in the Plastics Division (25%) and 6% growth in the Agro Processing Division (20%).

Outlook

We believe the long term triggers are intact and maintain our Accumulate rating. We have introduced FY20E estimates and value the company at 14x FY20E EPS giving us a target price of ₹139.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Accumulate #Centrum #Jain Irrigation Systemswith #Recommendations

