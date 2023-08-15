Accumulate Insecticides India; target of Rs 550: Prabhudas Lilladher

accumulate

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Insecticides India

Insecticides India (INST) reported subdued results largely led by lower price realizations coupled with high cost inventory provisioning in 1QFY24. B2C/B2B/exports contribution stood at 66%/31%/3%, as against 66%/29%/5% in the same period last year. Further, Maharatna products contributed 61% of overall revenues in 1Q’24 as against 55% in 1Q’23. Going forward, management remains confident on achieving revenue growth of 10-12% YoY in FY24E aided by a) commencement of new facilities; b) new product launches; and c) significant export registrations.



Outlook

However, remains cautious on margins and guided for 9-10% EBITDA margins. We largely keep our estimates unchanged for FY24/25E. Maintain ‘Accumulate’ rating on the stock with an unchanged TP of Rs550/share based on 12XFY25 EPS.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Insecticides India - 15 -08 - 2023 - prabhu