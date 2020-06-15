App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 03:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Inox Leisure; target of Rs 256: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Inox Leisure with a target price of Rs 256 in its research report dated June 09, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Inox Leisure


INOL's performance was significantly below our estimates (revenue/Ind-AS adjusted EBITDA miss by 4%45% respectively) due to weak content (only 2 movies viz; Tanhaji and Baghi 3 crossed Rs1bn in box office collections during 4QFY20 versus ~4/5 movies in 4QFY19) and COVID-19 led shutdown (complete loss of revenue for 15-20 days). We expect 1HFY21 to be a period of liquidity management as occupancy would remain negligible (NIL in 1Q and 5.5% in 2Q) with gradual recovery in 2HFY21 (average occupancy expectation of 18.8%). Further, risk of rising instances of producers opting for the OTT route (Gulabo Sitabo & Gunjan Saxena are to bypass theatrical release) can further dent the content pipeline which is already in disarray as production schedules have been hampered. We have thus drastically cut our sales/EBITDA estimates as we believe that footfall normalization and gaining consumer confidence will be a gradual process post-COVID. While there are near term headwinds, INOL has a strong BS (D/E of 0.3x) and comfortable liquidity position (real estate of Rs3.5bn and treasury stock of Rs1.25bn on BS) to navigate the current crisis.



Outlook


We continue to maintain our positive stance on the multiplex space (low ticket consumer discretionary play) but given the current environment, recommend a staggered buying approach. As a result, we downgrade INOL to ACCUMULATE (BUY earlier) valuing the stock at EV/EBITDA multiple of 9x (earlier 7.5x; long period average is 10x) with a TP of Rs256 (Rs344 earlier).





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Read More
First Published on Jun 15, 2020 03:10 pm

tags #Buy #INOX Leisure #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

