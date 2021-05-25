MARKET NEWS

Accumulate IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1060: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market recommended accumulate rating on IndusInd Bank with a target price of Rs 1060 in its research report dated April 30, 2021.

May 25, 2021 / 02:24 PM IST
 
 
Dolat Capital Market's research report on IndusInd Bank


IIB’s operating metrics were in-line, with NII and PPoP growing by 9%/10% YoY respectively and largely stable NIM. NIM was adversely impacted by higher liquidity during Q4FY21 with 7% QoQ rise in deposits vs less than 3% growth in advances.  Asset quality trends were mixed with healthy PCR at 75%, rise in standard provision buffers (ex of general provisions) by Rs6.3bn to 0.8% of advances or Rs17.5bn, and superior asset quality trends in the MFI book (slippages at 3% for FY21). However, restructuring at 4% for the vehicle book seems higher than peers. ~65% of total restructuring (2% of loans) were from the vehicle portfolio. Moreover, GNPA reduction of 30 bps QoQ to 2.67% was largely owing to high write-offs.



Outlook


Tweaking estimates for FY22E/23E, we maintain our Accumulate rating with a TP of Rs1060 (from Rs940 earlier), valuing the bank at 1.6x FY23E ABV against a RoA/RoE of 1.6%/12.3% for FY23E. We factor in credit costs of 175 bps for FY22E against 272 bps in FY21.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: May 25, 2021 02:24 pm

